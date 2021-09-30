NFI Group (NFI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NFI Group (TSE: NFI) in the last few weeks:
- 9/21/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$32.00.
- 9/20/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$35.00.
- 9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$32.00.
- 8/30/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$23.84 on Thursday. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$14.97 and a one year high of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -496.36%.
