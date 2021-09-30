NFI Group (NFI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NFI Group (TSE: NFI) in the last few weeks:

9/21/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$32.00.

9/20/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$35.00.

9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

8/30/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$23.84 on Thursday. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$14.97 and a one year high of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.91.

Get NFI Group Inc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -496.36%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.