Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NXFNF stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.90.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

