Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter Sells 9,931 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $154.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

