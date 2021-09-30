Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Up 3.7%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

NEXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.