Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Up 3.7%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
NEXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.
The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
