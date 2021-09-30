NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

LON NRR traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 83.30 ($1.09). 1,398,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.75. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 47.40 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a market cap of £257.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70.

In other news, insider Will Hobman acquired 35,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

