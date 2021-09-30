New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.31 Million

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $354.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.22 million and the lowest is $347.50 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $295.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. 253,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,746. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.