New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $354.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.22 million and the lowest is $347.50 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $295.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. 253,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,746. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

