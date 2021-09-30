Neutrino Dollar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00082327 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

