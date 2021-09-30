NestEGG Coin Tops One Day Volume of $1,180.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $221,693.43 and $1,180.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NestEGG Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00019857 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001677 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NestEGG Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NestEGG Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.