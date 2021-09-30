NEST Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.31 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $23.35 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00054045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00117698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00166940 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

