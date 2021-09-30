NerveNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $8.80 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $8.80 million and $132,528.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005224 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

