Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.64

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.64 and last traded at $79.81, with a volume of 38375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,464. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,469,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 365,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 58,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nelnet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

