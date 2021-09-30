nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.09 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.10. 11,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.65 and a beta of 1.88. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $90.22.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In related news, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $555,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,969 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,335. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.