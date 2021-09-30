Naviaddress (NAVI) Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00117780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00173190 BTC.

Naviaddress Coin Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.