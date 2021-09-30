Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,770 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $29,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

