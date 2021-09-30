Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 5,994 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $27,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,155,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

Shares of THO stock opened at $127.44 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $122.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

