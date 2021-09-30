Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $32.87 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $32,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,297.83.

MTD stock opened at $1,408.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,530.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,373.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $958.30 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

