Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

