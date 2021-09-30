Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 700 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 78.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.56 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.