Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 9,765 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

ADI stock opened at $168.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

