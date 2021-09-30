NAOS Finance Price Tops $1.64 on Exchanges (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00003759 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $14.44 million and $3.91 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00135750 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,716.64 or 1.00183647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.23 or 0.06857176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00756629 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

