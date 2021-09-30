Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,886,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,209,000. Eargo accounts for approximately 35.8% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 7.37% of Eargo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,721,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 3,108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 267,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 81,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,804. The company has a market capitalization of $268.54 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eargo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

