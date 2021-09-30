Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 130,979 Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Sierra Oncology makes up 0.8% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 100.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRRA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,481. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $263.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Sierra Oncology Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

