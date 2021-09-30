Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 286,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $910.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTP. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 27.3% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

