MX Token Price Down 33.6% This Week (MX)

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, MX Token has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. MX Token has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00117580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00170035 BTC.

MX Token Coin Profile

MX Token (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 559,298,358 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . MX Token’s official website is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX Token Coin Trading

