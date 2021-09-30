Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 124.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PIO opened at $40.15 on Thursday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

