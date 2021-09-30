Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,646 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 251.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 290.5% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

MLPA opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

