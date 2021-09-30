Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 220.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,808,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,526,000 after purchasing an additional 349,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

NYSE AMC opened at $35.54 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.