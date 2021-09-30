MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $610.70 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $627.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

