MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.67% of MSCI worth $294,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MSCI by 30.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 699,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 86.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after acquiring an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

MSCI stock opened at $610.70 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $627.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

