Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Short Interest Up 5,236.8% in September

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 5,236.8% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Motive Capital stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 47,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Motive Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Motive Capital by 13.3% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,116,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Motive Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motive Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Motive Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

