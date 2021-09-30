Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 132 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,590.60 ($2,078.13).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 110 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,595 ($2,083.88).

On Friday, July 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 121 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,591.15 ($2,078.85).

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,140 ($14.89). The stock had a trading volume of 214,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,359.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £605.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

