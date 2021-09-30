Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 7,671 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

