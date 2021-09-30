Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Man Group plc grew its stake in American International Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after acquiring an additional 213,927 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,298,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

