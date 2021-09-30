Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,978 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

