Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $26.40 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

GD opened at $198.39 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

