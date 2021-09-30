Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $21.47 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $21,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

