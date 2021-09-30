Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 91.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,652 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $238.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.39 and a twelve month high of $251.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

