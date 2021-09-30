Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $12.21 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Ingredion worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:INGR opened at $90.91 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

