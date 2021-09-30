Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day moving average is $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

