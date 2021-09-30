Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.95

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.20, with a volume of 51757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

