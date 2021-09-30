More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0557 on Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $111,325.40 and approximately $155.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00117373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00173984 BTC.

More Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

