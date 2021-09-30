Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 7,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 200,686 shares.The stock last traded at $60.87 and had previously closed at $63.66.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, Director James K. Price bought 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $504,031.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

