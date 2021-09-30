Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) were down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 262,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLUE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.44.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

