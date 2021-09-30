MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.
Shares of MDB stock traded up $13.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $471.51. 809,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,846. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $219.51 and a 12 month high of $518.34. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total value of $210,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,404,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,126,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,771 shares of company stock valued at $69,087,287 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
