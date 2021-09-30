MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $13.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $471.51. 809,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,846. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $219.51 and a 12 month high of $518.34. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total value of $210,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,404,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,126,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,771 shares of company stock valued at $69,087,287 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

