MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.200-$-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$811 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.06 million.MongoDB also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.390 EPS.

MongoDB stock traded up $13.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $471.51. The stock had a trading volume of 809,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,846. MongoDB has a one year low of $219.51 and a one year high of $518.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MDB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $472.44.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,771 shares of company stock worth $69,087,287 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.