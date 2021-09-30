Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 41.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 19.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 100,525.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

