Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE TAP opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

