Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $410,120.13 and approximately $226,131.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00020142 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001581 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

