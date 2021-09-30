Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,973 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Americold Realty Trust worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -112.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.