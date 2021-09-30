Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,659 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.18.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,315 shares of company stock worth $38,755,859. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP stock opened at $216.55 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

